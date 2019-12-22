Home

St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Cynthia M. Wozniak

Cynthia M. Wozniak Obituary
Cynthia M. Wozniak

July 29, 1956 - Dec. 20, 2019

LOGANSPORT, IN - Cynthia M. Wozniak, 63, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019.

Cynthia was born July 29, 1956 in South Bend to the late Theodore and Alice (Kaizer) Wozniak. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn (David) Witucki; nephew, Mark (Cathy) Witucki; nieces, Donna (Kevin) Paczkowski and Janet (Jerry) Scott; and five great-nieces & nephews.

A Private Family Blessing will be held for Cynthia. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting the family.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019
