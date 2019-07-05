Cynthia Pearl (White) Umble



May 10, 1939 - June 28, 2019



INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Born May 10, 1939 to the Reverend Dr. Bernard L. White Sr. and his wife Clara Margaret, in Marion, Indiana, Cynthia went home to be with the Lord, June 28, 2019 at 8:00am in her residence in Indianapolis, Indiana with her daughter by her side.



Cynthia made a profession of her faith to Jesus Christ at a young age. She was the 3rd child among 6 siblings. Cynthia graduated from South Bend Central High School and attended St. Mary's College for classical piano as well as the South Bend Music Conservatory. At an early age, Cynthia showed exceptional musical abilities. At the age of 14, she began playing the piano for the Baptist Training Union (BTU) and Sunday school, at the church her father pastored, St. John Missionary Baptist Church of South Bend, Indiana, the name of which was later changed to Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Cynthia served as the church organist for many, many years teaching, directing, and leading the church's many choirs: Youth and Young Adult choir, Spiritual Voices, Gospel Chorus, Senior Choir, and the Echoes of Glory. Hundreds of singers and musicians in our community have had the privilege of being mentored by this wonderful servant. Cynthia also worked for the South Bend Medical Foundation as a Chemistry Lab Technician where she retired after 30 years of service.



Although much of her work had been done behind the scenes and without much fanfare, her gift, poured out over the years, continues to impact our community today. She served faithfully with love, dignity, and respect.



But most of all, Cynthia was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She absolutely loved and lived for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her son, LeRoy King, III (Terri) of South Bend, IN, daughter, Margaret King Brewer of Indianapolis, IN, and one stepdaughter, Vanessa Umble-Johnson of Chicago, IL; four grandchildren, Teres Foster (Donell), TeLea King, Cameron Barnes, and Tiffany King; seven great-grandchildren, Donell LaMar Foster Jr., Elijah LaMar Foster, Cameron JaMari Barnes, Melayah Rose Barnes, Camden Anthony Juard Barnes, Rayne Abigail Foster, and Joi Gabrielle Foster; siblings, Margaret “Peggy” Francies of Washington D.C., Marvin White (Ruby) of Ennis, Texas, and Clarence White of South Bend, IN; a special niece and nephew, Gloria and Elijah White; sisters-in-law, Phyllis White and Ann White; best friend, Bessie Selmon; a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends; and amazing caregiver-daughters, Wanda Love of South Bend, IN and Roshanda Boothe of Indianapolis, IN.



She was preceded in death by her father, the Reverend Dr. Bernard L. White, Sr., mother, Clara Margaret White, sister, Wanda Bernice White, brother, Bernard L. White, Jr., brother-in-law, Alvin Francies, Sr., and sister-in-law, Deidra White.



Cynthia's favorite scripture was Psalm 91:1-2 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress; my God; in him will I trust.



Viewing will take place at Alford's Mortuary on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Home Going Celebration will take place at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with viewing at Greater St. John from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.



Arrangements entrusted to ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Visit our website to send condolences at: www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 5, 2019