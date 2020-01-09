|
|
Cynthia “Cindy” S. LaCava
May 26, 1954 - Jan. 7, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Cynthia “Cindy” S. LaCava, 65, of Osceola passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 7, 2020. Cindy was born to the late Orval “Mac” and Rita (Milliken) Willingham on May 26, 1954, in South Bend, IN. She graduated from Marian High School in 1972 and later married James “Jim” LaCava on June 29, 1973. Together they built a home on Lake Street.
Cynthia was the owner of Pumpkin Patch Preschool in Osceola. She attended Southwestern Michigan College where she graduated with her RN degree as Salutatorian of her class in 1991. Cindy worked for St. Joseph Hospital for 28 years before retiring for health reasons. Many of her fellow nurses have expressed their love for her and shared stories of her helping them to become better nurses with her mentoring skills. Cindy enjoyed birdwatching, growing her flowers, and photography (winning several blue ribbon awards). Her love for the water and traveling led her to hike, camp, and kayak in many national parks as well as sailing on the Atlantic Ocean on a Wind Jammer Cruise in Maine. Cindy loved nothing more than attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with her family.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 46 years, James “Jim” LaCava; children, Jason (Stefanie), Aaron (Julia), Sarah (Troy), Adam, and Rachel; grandchildren, Christian, Alexander, Jacob, Benjamin, and Jenna; brothers, Terry and Todd Willingham; father-in-law, Peter LaCava; sisters-in-law, Dianna Nowak and Nancy (John) Summey, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Troy, Tom, and Tim Willingham; and her mother-in-law, Doris LaCava.
Visitation for Cindy will be held at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street in Mishawaka on Friday, January 10 from 3-7 PM with a Vigil service at 5 PM. Mass of Christian Burial for Cindy will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church on January 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM with visitation one hour prior at the church. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Queen of Peace School, 4508 Vistula Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46544. To leave the family an online condolence or to share memories with the family, please visit our website at www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020