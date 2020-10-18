Cynthia Warner



“Cindi” Keator



April 1, 1948 - Oct. 4, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Cynthia Warner “Cindi” Keator passed in her sleep Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Boca Raton, FL. She was born in South Bend on April 1, 1948, youngest child of Grace (1922-2018) and Seymour (1919-2006) Warner. Cindi graduated from Central High School in 1966 and Cosmetology school soon after that. Cindi co-owned Salon DACI on Jefferson Avenue in South Bend for many years and moved to Florida about 20 years ago. She is survived by her sweetheart, Tommy Mastropietro; her sister, Leslie Rosenberg; nephews, Seth (Sherrill) and Ethan (Kathleen); niece, Dayna; great-nephews, Evan, Aidan, Noah, Lucas, and Liam; great-neice, Rachel of California; and cousins in South Bend, California, Chicago, Florida, Israel. Cynthia won countless hair style and color awards during her years of beautifying women, men, and children's hair. Cindi loved playing euchre, penuckle, Tripoli, and other games with friends and family. Besides extensive travel in the U.S., she traveled to Israel and Europe. Another big passion of hers was the homeless, with whom she volunteered for years, both in South Bend and later in Florida. She, Grace and Seymour volunteered together with the homeless and had such a fun, rewarding time. Her summers were known as “Aunt Cici's Summer Camp” - where her nephews and niece congregated almost every summer with her for “Cici's adventures”. It was the place to be. Being at the lake, ocean, or pool soaking up the sun, was also a top favorite of Cindi's. And she loved to fish. There will be no formal service. Cindi loved working with the homeless and she would have greatly appreciated any donations to your local homeless shelters. You are invited to reach out to Cici's family and share memories at cindikmemorial@gmail.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store