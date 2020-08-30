Cynthia
Workman-Becker
March 15, 1960 - Aug. 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Cynthia Workman-Becker, 60, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Cindy was born March 15, 1960 in Elkhart, Indiana, to Samuel Workman and Esther (Perkins).
She graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1978.
She loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. She also loved woodworking and antiquing.
Surviving is her mother, Esther Workman-Wilke of Mishawaka; loving companion, Tom Neidlinger of South Bend; son, Jeremy Roberts of Elkhart; daughter, Courtney Madaras of South Bend; son, Seth Becker of South Bend; and three loving granddaughters, Lilly, Zoey, and Cali. Also surviving are her siblings, Sam (Kelly) Workman of Elkhart, Ira Neal Workman of Elkhart, Pamela (Gerald) Bernat of Barrington, Illinois, Shelly (Steve) Depositar of Mishawaka, Dan (Teresa) Workman of Linden, Tennessee, and Michael (Kayle) Workman of Mishawaka, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Workman.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at Tom Neidlinger's residence.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Center for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Court, South Bend, Indiana 46637.
Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana 46614 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be directed to the Workman-Becker family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
