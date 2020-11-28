Cyril L. Matthys



July 29, 1930 - Nov. 24, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Cyril L. Matthys, affectionately known to everyone as “Bud”, passed away on November 24, 2020, at the age of 90.



Bud was a lifelong farmer in South Bend. His parents' first farm was on Sample Street (near Lombardy). When Bud was around eight years of age, they moved the farm to its current location on Crumstown Hwy. and Pine Road. He often recalled how the cows “walked right down the road to their new home”.



When his dad retired from farming, Bud said, “No more cows!,” and went on to raise onions, cabbage, corn, beans, and mint. Many local kids spent their after-school hours and Saturdays bagging onions. Many of them also helped weed the onions in the summer with Bud and his wife Dorothy watching over them all.



After Bud retired from farming in 1996, he continued to show up for work every day. Bud remained an integral part of the farming operation, as he loved to dig mint roots, mow mint, and operate the combine. He “tinkered” in the shop on whatever project he thought needed done that day. His projects sometimes took hours and sometimes months.



Words cannot express the gratitude Bud and his family felt for all the guys on the farm that made it possible for him to do what he wanted for as long as he could. He was the “go-to” parts chaser, and the trips out finding parts enabled Bud to know where every Dairy Queen was throughout Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan. It was a challenge for his road farming group to find a Dairy Queen that wasn't already on Bud's radar.



Bud enjoyed his breakfast at The Coffee Mug/The Boss's Place at the round table with his farmer friends six days a week. Lunch was with another group of farmer friends at the round table at Crumstown Tavern. The family thanks those who met dad for breakfast and started his day with so many laughs. Around lunchtime, he would come home and say he got a little smarter with trivial information; of course he also knew some of that “information” was best handled with a shovel. He loved and appreciated all the ladies that served him with a smile.



Bud loved his family. Bud's family - along with the families of his sisters, Shirley and Carol - celebrated Christmas together for over 60 years. The gatherings started small and eventually grew to over 50 people. Bud was so happy when he and Dorothy built a new home in 2007 that had a beautiful, finished basement for everyone to be together in one place. Every Christmas Eve was spent there with family... and Santa!



Bud graduated high school in 1948 from Woodrow Wilson. He and the former Dorothy Michael were an item since he sat in the desk behind her in 7th grade and pulled her hair. Despite this auspicious start to their relationship, he married his high school sweetheart on June 14, 1952, and they celebrated 68 years together.



Bud and Dorothy had three children who survive: Karen Matthys (Jim Jackson), Randy (Theresa, deceased) Matthys, and Deborah (Paul) Wassenhove; along with six grandchildren: Chris (Ginny) Matthys, Andrea (John) Mulholland, Doug (Kala) Matthys, Chad (Katie) Mrozinski, Kimberly Wassenhove, and Amanda (Jason) Gill.



He loved his great- grandchildren: Lyla and Clark Mrozinski, Margaret and Nicholas Matthys, Noah Mulholland, Jack and Henry Matthys, Christian Sanchez, Brooklynn and Cash Holycross, Jason Jr., Morgan, and Colton Gill.



Also left to cherish Bud's memory are his sisters: Shirley Massing (Lyle, deceased) and Carol (Steve) Suth, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Bud was preceded in death by his father, Cyriel Matthys, his mother, Mary Matthys, and his daughter-in-law, Theresa Matthys, who passed away in September after a long battle with cancer.



Bud had a network of friends and family that he loved to connect with in so many ways. He met people through farming, attending farm auctions, and local race tracks. In retirement, he built his treasured antique Farmall tractor collection and met a whole new set of friends through IHCC Chapter 33 activities and farm shows.



Bud was an icon at the infield turn 4 at the South Bend Motor Speedway during the 60s and 70s. Even as safety rules tightened up, he was still a figure in the pits right by the pit gate. He and Dorothy went to Speedweek in Daytona from 1962 through the late 90s. He was most excited to see his friends at New Smyrna Race Track and Volusia County Race Track. He absolutely loved short track racing.



The family would like to thank the caregivers that provided love and care for Bud throughout the past eight months.



On Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) to 6:00 p.m. the Matthys family invites Bud's family and friends to a drive-thru viewing that includes enjoying the display of his antique Farmall tractor collection at Shady Lane Farm (57706 Crumstown Highway, South Bend, IN 46619), the beloved place where Bud spent nearly his entire life. It will be a safe, socially-distant visitation for all who join.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Crumstown Cemetery.



The family has entrusted ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., with the care of Cyril “Bud” Matthys.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer & Dementia Foundation, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617; or IHCC Chapter 33 Tractor Restoration for Youth, Attn: Doug Seymour, 0161 S 400 E, LaPorte, IN 46350.





Published in South Bend Tribune from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.