D. Charles Florian



July 30, 1931 - July 4, 2019



BREMEN, IN - D. Charles Florian, 87, passed away July 4, 2019 at 7:32 pm surrounded by family and friends.



He was born July 30, 1931 in Plymouth, Indiana. He married Jacquelin Hans on November 7, 1953. He had five wonderful children, Pat (Ted) Campbell, Jeff (Rhonda) Florian, Kay Rantz, David (Theresa) Florian, and Nancy (Ryan) Grant. He had 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.



While raising his children he was an honored National Go Cart Champion sponsored by Rupp Manufacturing. He sold go carts and also worked for the Rupp Corporation. He spent many years selling used cars in Osceola, Indiana with his son Jeff. In 1986 Chuck started Lafayette Limo Inc. and was joined by his son Jeff one year later until his retirement in 2001. Lafayette Limo is a thriving business still today. He loved to play cards, watch Nascar, and take drives with Jackie to walk down memory lane. He was a very generous man to his children and grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his son Jeff and two sisters, Betty Engel and JoAnn Pohl.



Friends may call on Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the funeral in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. The Funeral will be on Thursday at 11 AM. Please dress in joyful colors and limit black as much as possible. Both services will be held at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, IN 46544. Internment will be immediately following the service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, Indiana.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph Forensic Department, 5215 Holy Cross Parkway, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 8, 2019