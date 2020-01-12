|
D. Richard Harger
Dec. 14, 1939 - Jan. 8, 2020
NILES, MI - D. Richard Harger, 80, of Niles, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2020 in Buchanan Meadows.
Dick was born on December 14, 1939 in Niles to the late Donald E. and Dorothy (Crippen) Harger. He is also preceded in death by a grandson, Toby Stephens.
Dick was a lifelong Niles resident. On August 12, 1961, he married his high school sweetheart.
Dick is survived by his wife, Sue and children, Chris of Punta Gorda, FL, Todd (Becky) Harger of Prairie Grove, AR, Tamara Newcomer of South Bend, and Craig (Amy) Harger of Westfield, IN; grandchildren, Janice, Jason, Amy, Bob, and Tyler (Vanessa) Stephens, Cameron Newcomer, Austin, Evan, and Jared Harger, Chole Harger, Ellie, Eden, and Max; and great-grandchildren, Owen, Tess, Tristen, Alyssa, Terrance, and Taylor. He is also survived by his sister, Luann (Roger) Hargreaves of South Bend.
Dick was a second-generation Accountant. He started his career working with his father at Harger Accounting and Tax Service in Buchanan. He later purchased the firm from his father and was the owner for 40 years.
Dick was a life-long member of First Presbyterian Church in Niles and was for a time a Deacon at the church. He was also active in the Independent Accountant Association, Rotary Club, and held several officer positions. Dick was also a member of the Lion's club, Moose, and the Chamber of Commerce in Buchanan and Niles. He enjoyed golfing and held memberships at Orchard Hills Country Club and Four Lakes Country Club. Dick also enjoyed bowling.
Family was very important to Dick. No matter how busy he was (especially during tax season) he made time to be at his children's school activity.
Even though there will not be a funeral service. Dick's family and friends gathered together on his birthday in December and celebrated Dick and his life.
In keeping with Dick's wishes, cremation has taken place. Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., Niles is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials in Dick's name may be made to Buchanan Meadows, Caring Circle Hospice, or to Meals on Wheels.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020