Dale Baker
Oct. 20, 1941 - Aug. 24, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Beloved husband, father and grandfather Dale M. Baker, 77, of Mishawaka passed away peacefully early Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born October 20, 1941 in South Bend to the late Cecil and Catherine (McCollough) Baker. On June 17, 1967 in South Bend, he married his loving wife, Patricia (Barson) Baker, who survives. Dale grew up in South Bend's River Park area and graduated from John Adams High School. He achieved a Master's degree from Indiana University. Dale was the director of materials management at Miles Labs (Bayer) in Elkhart, from which he retired in 2003 after working with the company for 35 years. He also taught continuing education classes at IUSB. Dale was a dedicated family man with not only a great work ethic, but also a wonderful sense of humor.
In addition to his wife Patricia, Dale is survived by his son, Brian (Vicki) Baker; granddaughters, Ashley and Megan Baker; sister, Janette (Ted) Stanton; and brothers, Leroy (Sharon) Baker and Larry (Carol) Baker.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 28 at 10:30 AM at Queen of Peace Parish, 4508 Vistula Rd., Mishawaka. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in South Bend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to of Northern Indiana, 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545; Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or Queen of Peace Parish, 4508 Vistula Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46544.
Patricia, Brian and the rest of the family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the wonderful team who worked with Dale during his treatments; Dr. Bilal Ansari and staff at Michiana Hematology Oncology, Dr. David Hornback, Dr. Andrew Losiniecki, and Primrose Retirement Community and staff. Also special thanks to long-time friend Bob Kania and family for their time, support and love.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019