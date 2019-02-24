Dale F. Knepp



Oct. 20, 1924 - Jan. 23, 2019



NORTH LIBERTY - Dale F. Knepp, residing in South Bend, formerly of North Liberty, passed away at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Sanctuary of St. Paul's. He was 94 years old.



He was born October 20, 1924 in North Liberty, a son of the late Willard & Edna (Schweisberger) Knepp, and lived in North Liberty most of his life. Dale retired in 1986 as a machinist from Wells Aluminum following thirty-four years of service, and was also a retired farmer.



On October 28, 1944 at the Grovertown Methodist Church, Grovertown, IN, Dale married the love of his life, Marjorie Awald. They enjoyed seventy-three years together until her passing on January 9, 2018. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Genevieve Knepp and Gladys Albright; and a brother, Loren Knepp.



He is survived by a daughter, Linda (Daniel) Fuchs of Mishawaka; and two sons, Jerry (Deborah) Knepp of Bremen and Michael (Deborah Haugh) Knepp of Sanford, MI. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) Knepp, Michele (Steve) Purvis, Jeff (Britt) Fuchs, Greg (Carole) Fuchs, Jon (Alana) Knepp, and Jennifer (Harvey) Hood; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Bryce and Andrew Purvis, Wesley and Adeline Knepp, Finley, Pippa, Grey, Ellsabet, and Katrin Fuchs, Maggie and ReaAnn Hood, and Jude and Lily Knepp.



Mr. Knepp was a longtime member of North Liberty United Methodist Church, and a 50+ year member of North Liberty Lodge #266, F. & AM, where he was a Past Master and the Eastern Star in North Liberty. He and Marjorie enjoyed spending nineteen winters in LaBelle, Florida.



Memorial Services celebrating Dale's life will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the North Liberty United Methodist Church, 103 South Main St., North Liberty, with Pastor Scott Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time of service on Saturday at the church. The Palmer Funeral Home-North Liberty Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.



The family would like to give a special thanks to the nursing staff at St. Paul's on 3E as well as all the Hospice Nurses.



Contributions in memory of Dale F. Knepp may be offered to the Necessary Pantry of North Liberty United Methodist Church; Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or the Liberty Township Fire Department, 305 South State Street, North Liberty, IN 46554.



Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.