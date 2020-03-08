|
|
Dale Gibson
Jan. 29, 1935 - March 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dale Gibson, 85, of South Bend, passed away Friday with his loving family by his side.
Dale was born January 29, 1935 in South Bend to the late Heyward and Jean (Metsker) Gibson.
On June 21, 1958 in Galion, Ohio, he married Darlene Catello. Darlene survives along with his children, Ben (Melissa) Gibson, Lili (Jay) Chamberlain, Laura (Michael Rosen) Gibson, and Tris (Jaleh) Dashti-Gibson; and his grandchildren, Max and Grace Gibson, Ian and Hannah Chamberlain, Nick and Emma Rosen, and Nina and Grant Dashti-Gibson. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry Gibson and David Gibson.
Dale graduated from Adams High School and Denison University. He held graduate degrees from Notre Dame and Ball State.
Dale served in the Army, was a guidance counselor, and taught U.S. History, Government, Sociology, and Psychology. Over the years he worked at Adams High School, LaSalle High School, Divine Heart Seminary, Howe Military Academy, and Mishawaka High School. Interacting with his students was a highlight of his life. Dale was an active member of the First Unitarian Church for over 60 years and served several terms as Board President. He took his role as a citizen very seriously and he was actively involved in the civil rights and anti-war movements. He was deeply concerned about gun violence and the climate crisis. Dale was a frequent contributor to the Tribune's Letters to the Editor. His favorite places included Depot Pond and Coast Guard Beach on Cape Cod.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Unitarian Church.
A memorial service is being planned.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020