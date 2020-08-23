Dale J. Kroll
March 15, 1947 - July 19, 2020
HEMET, CA - Dale J. Kroll, 73, of Hemet, CA (formerly of South Bend, IN) passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in his home.
He was born on March 15, 1947 to the late Joseph and Irene (Koczorowski) Kroll in South Bend, IN, and has lived in California since 1980. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Engdahl; and a brother, Ronald Kroll.
Dale was the founder and CEO of Summerdale Enterprises, Inc. located in San Diego, CA. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1970. Shortly after moving out to California, Dale started a business, Summerdale Enterprises, Inc., from scratch. Today, Summerdale is a national professional organization that assists hundreds of pharmacy purchasing agents across the country. Dale was proud of the work his organization performed as well as the large annual conferences they would hold in Las Vegas every year.
He is survived by his brother, Terrance M. (Marcia) Kroll of South Bend, IN and several nieces & nephews.
Dale had a great love and passion for the University of Notre Dame, and especially, the Notre Dame football team. He would travel back to Indiana once per year to watch a football game in person.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The Rockne Athletics Fund at the University of Notre Dame
To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
.