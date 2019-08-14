Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Dale LeRoy Harter


1941 - 2019
Dale LeRoy Harter Obituary
Dale LeRoy Harter

Aug. 13, 1941 - Aug. 12, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Dale LeRoy Harter, 77, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

Dale was born on August 13, 1941 in Mishawaka to Russell and Evelyn (Queer) Harter. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tori Harter; three sisters and two brothers.

On December 29, 1982 he married Glenna Yankee. She preceded him in death on July 21, 2009.

He will forever be loved and missed by his, son, Brian (Pam) Harter of Mishawaka; daughter, Kristi Harter of Chesterton, IN; grandchildren, Brian, Jeffrey, Michael, Jeremy, Lindsey, Amber, Robert, and Brianna; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis (Sid) Matchette and Jane Hamilton; niece, Jennifer; and great-nieces, Abby and MoMo.

Dale was a Crane operator for 35 years for Bethlehem Steel in Burns Harbor, IN before he retired in 2002.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 15 at 4:00 p.m and the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, all in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka with Rev. Bob Vale officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made in memory of Dale to Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

To leave the family an online condolence or to share memories with the family, please visit our website at www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019
