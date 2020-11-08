1/1
Dale R. Gleason
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale R. Gleason

Oct. 19, 1936 - Nov. 4, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Dale Richard “Speed” Gleason, age 84, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the comfort of his family's presence.

His life began October 19, 1936 in Calvin Township, Michigan, the youngest of four children born to Clare and Vesta Gleason. He married Nancy Bowman June 11, 1960 in Cassopolis, Michigan.

Speed was a dedicated father and husband. He was a truck driver, farmer, and construction worker. He enjoyed mowing his lawn and could operate heavy machinery. He loved to joke around and have fun with everyone.

Speed will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Gleason of Cassopolis; one daughter, Debbie (Wayde Harding) Gleason of Cassopolis; two sons, David (Cynthia) Gleason of Cassopolis and Dan (Sara) Gleason of Niles; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Charlene (Wallace) Swartz of Cassopolis; brother-in-law, Wayne (Sandy) Bowman of Niles; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Joann Squires; and two brothers, Robert Gleason and James Gleason.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
202 N. Broadway,
Cassopolis, MI 49031
269 445-2435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connelly Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved