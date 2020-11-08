Dale R. Gleason
Oct. 19, 1936 - Nov. 4, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Dale Richard “Speed” Gleason, age 84, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the comfort of his family's presence.
His life began October 19, 1936 in Calvin Township, Michigan, the youngest of four children born to Clare and Vesta Gleason. He married Nancy Bowman June 11, 1960 in Cassopolis, Michigan.
Speed was a dedicated father and husband. He was a truck driver, farmer, and construction worker. He enjoyed mowing his lawn and could operate heavy machinery. He loved to joke around and have fun with everyone.
Speed will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Gleason of Cassopolis; one daughter, Debbie (Wayde Harding) Gleason of Cassopolis; two sons, David (Cynthia) Gleason of Cassopolis and Dan (Sara) Gleason of Niles; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Charlene (Wallace) Swartz of Cassopolis; brother-in-law, Wayne (Sandy) Bowman of Niles; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Joann Squires; and two brothers, Robert Gleason and James Gleason.
The family will observe a private remembrance.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com
