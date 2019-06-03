|
Dale Reaker
March 7, 1928 - June 1, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Dale F. Reaker, 91, passed away in Plymouth, IN on Saturday, June 1, 2019 surrounded by his family's love.
Dale was the widower of Phyllis D. Schaal, and the father of Dennis (Beverly) Reaker, Beth (Bert) DeVantier, and Jim (Michele) Reaker. Visitation for Dale will be on Tuesday, June 4 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN 46563. Service will be led by Pastor Bob Collier on Wed., June 5 at 11 a.m. also at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home. Complete obituary can be seen at Johnson-Danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 3, 2019