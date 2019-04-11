Dale Robert Dzierla



Oct. 17, 1978 - April 8, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Dale Dzierla, 40, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Monday, April 8, 2019 in his residence surrounded by his loving family.



Dale was born October 17, 1978 in Mishawaka to Patrick and Chelsea (Fitz) Dzierla. Dale is survived by his mother, Chelsea (Gregg) Henriott of Walkerton; father, Patrick (Catherine) Dzierla of Walkerton; sister, Kelli (Brian Flook) Headley; half-sister, Holly (Justin) Widmeyer; niece & nephew, Aubree & Joshua Headley; and 12-year caregiver whom Dale announced was now family, Lisa Ryan. Dale was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Ric Henriott; and grandparents, Frank Jr. and Mary Dzierla, and Carl L. and Gladys Fitz.



Dale graduated from Washington High School in 1997. He volunteered at the YMCA and Goodwill. Dale loved a variety of movies, music, and dancing. He enjoyed playing the lottery and taking trips to the casino. Dale had an incredible memory and knew what years most events happened, what president was on what bill, and other rare history information. He was a very positive, polite, complimenting person. Dale loved life and had the the ultimate, Dance Like No One's Looking, personality. He enhanced the lives of his family and everyone around him, lightening their spirits and making it a happier place. Dale was always full of surprises, never knowing what he might say, except you could count on hearing, “It's going to be a wonderful, beautiful day” when he awoke and how beautiful the sunset was in the evenings. “That's about it”.



A Celebration of Life will be 3:00pm-6:00pm Friday, April 12, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., with a small service and shared memories beginning at 5:30pm.



Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 1626 E. Day Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545, whom the family would like to thank for their support, kindness, and compassion. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.