Dale W. Whitehead
May 16, 1929 - Sept. 24, 2020
WAKARUSA, IN - Dale Willard Whitehead, 91, of Wakarusa, passed away peacefully at 5:10 am, Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Elkhart General Hospital. Dale was born on May 16, 1929, the son of Hallet and Maudie (Fisher) Whitehead. He is survived by 11 nieces and nephews: Lewis Whitehead, Hal Whitehead, Marvalene Schini, Margaret Smith, Marvin Whitehead, Jr., Cherie Whitehead, Carrie Whitehead, Bruce Whitehead, Patrick Whitehead, Michael Balsley, and Janet Bellman. He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Lamar, Delbert, and Marvin; sister, Esther Balsley; three nieces, Jane Schafer, Bonnie Kennedy, and Ruth Whitehead; and his faithful dog, Maestro, who was very important to him. Dale proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He obtained his Master's Degree from Ball State and taught band for many years, most of them at PHM. A private family service will be held and burial will be in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions made to Bethel University, 1001 Bethel Circle, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
.