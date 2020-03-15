|
|
Dallas Jean Baker
June 14, 1941 - March 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dallas Jean Baker, 78, of South Bend passed at 2:40 a.m. Friday, March 13 in Wellbrooke of South Bend. Dallas was born June 14, 1941 in St. Paul, AR to the late Dolores (Falk) and Robert D. Baker and had lived in South Bend since 1957. She was also preceded in death by a half-brother, Leroy Baker. She is survived by a daughter, Kelly Mailloux (Tom) of South Bend and grandchildren, Joshua and Sarah; son, William Todd Eby of Parlin, NJ and grandson, William; and two “charming sisters” she would say, Donna Mize of Little Rock, AR and Bonnie Hawkins (Charles) of Las Vegas, NV. She loved to hear of her nieces' and nephews' adventures.
Dallas attended St. Paul Grammar School in St. Paul, AR. Her favorite teacher was Mrs. Frankie Thornberry who became like a mother to her. After her high school sophomore year, she moved up to South Bend, Indiana and graduated in 1959 from Central High School. She loved participating in their Christmas Play.
She always loved writing, and joined the South Bend Writers Club in the 1970's. She wrote articles for the South Bend Tribune and chronicled how she and her husband built their own house. She wrote of her life in the Ozark Mountains and of Flemming's Creek with its breath-taking beauty, of her horseback riding adventures in the hills, and of the hardships of that time. She passed on her love of nature to her children and grandchildren.
In addition, she worked as a secretary at the Modern and Classical Languages at Notre Dame. She loved the Spanish Language, music, and culture and enjoyed playing tennis with William Richardson, professor of Spanish and Spanish Literature. She then moved to the Security Department, working with Rex. She retired from the University of Notre Dame.
A member of Christ the King Church, she worked with Social Commission alongside Father Martin Rini and Father Rdzok.
Over the last few years as her Parkinson's symptoms progressed, she never once complained. She kept her cheery smile and enjoyed time with friends she made there, especially the staff and Lucy, with whom she walked miles.
We thank the Center for Hospice Care staff, especially Sarah, the tremendous nurse who lovingly cared for her over the past year. We thank the volunteers who gave their time and thank Lindsey for reading to her about Tom Dooley, which had a section of Robert Frost's poem which Dallas began to recite as she read, “and miles to go before I sleep.” That is how Lindsey learned her favorite poem.
We thank the Wellbrooke of South Bend staff. There are so many there who made her days so bright that I cannot begin to name them all. They cared for her with loving hands. There she formed friendships and shared stories with the staff. The staff always took time to listen and share a hug with our family as well.
She wrote, “ Now I'm kinda old and tired and wish to become rested after a very long journey.”
Dallas has gone her very long journey of miles and can now rest well in God's arms.
There will be no visitation. Committal services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 17 at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Shar Kobb of River Park United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow.
Memorial contributions in memory of Dallas may be made to Wellbrooke of South Bend, 52565 St. Rd. 933, South Bend, IN, 46637 for the Activities Department; or Reins of Life, 55200 Quince Rd., South Bend, IN 46619; or Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimers.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020