Dan A. Medich
Oct. 9, 1925 - Feb. 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dan A. Medich, 94, of South Bend passed away on Monday, February 17th at Healthwin Specialized Care following an extended illness.
Dan was born to the union of the late Andrew and Emily (Prica) Medich, on October 9, 1925.
From 1950 to 1969 Dan was married to Mary Creager. On February 7, 1996 Dan married Marie Dudzynski. She passed away on April 1, 2017.
Dan is survived by his daughters: Linda Wagner of South Bend, Karen (Mike Clark) Morris of South Bend, Nancy (Bill) Longino of Celeste, TX, and a step-daughter, Cynthia Thompson of Edgewood, New Mexico, seven grandchildren: Brett (Sarah) Newton, Melissa Newton, Tracy Wagner, Shane Thompson, Molly Morris, Luke Morris and Billy Longino, four great-grandchildren: Annette and Valerie Thompson, Layla Newton and Khalia Morris. Dan is also survived by three sisters: Vera Vranic of Griffith, IN and Betsy Corthier and Della Stevanovich both of South Bend. He was preceded in death by three sisters: Dorothy Medich, Mary Gardini and Angela Medich and four brothers: Walter, Robert, Steve and Val Medich.
Dan proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a member of American Legion Post 284. He retired in 2015, after owning Dan's Bike Shop, located on Western Avenue in South Bend, since the 1950's. Dan enjoyed bowling, old western movies, boating and specially being with his loving family.
The family would like memorial contributions be made, in Dan's honor, to The South Bend Police K-9 Unit, 701 West Sample Street, South Bend, IN 46614.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 25th from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend. A Celebration of Dan's Life will be on Wednesday, February 26th at 11:00 AM. with Chaplain Steve Coyle, officiating. Cremation will take place following the service. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services handled arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020