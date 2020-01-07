|
|
Dan Anthony
Ruszkowski
Jan. 15, 1970 - Jan. 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dan Ruszkowski, 49, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Dan was born January 15, 1970 in South Bend to Donald and Judith (Buell) Ruszkowski. Mom & Dad are left to cherish his memory along with his brothers, Scott (Cathi) Ruszkowski, Rick (Chrissy) Ruszkowski, and his twin brother & caregiver, Don Ruszkowski. Dan was a cool uncle to Kody, Ashton, Shea, Tim, Dieter, Jarek, and Ike; and his MANY other relatives (especially Uncle Dick, Uncle Larry/Linda and Aunt Andrea/Joe) and friends from Posts 357 & 284.
Dan graduated class of 1988 from LaSalle High School. He worked in the trucking and construction industries, St. Joseph County Jail, and St. Joseph Cemetery. He was a member and Past Commander of the American Legion S. A. L. Post #357, where he spent countless hours in volunteer work. Dan was also a member and past Director of the Legion Riders. He was a Notre Dame and Colts fan. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, History and Discovery channels. He also enjoyed bowling, fishing, and cooking. Dan loved spending time and having a “few brews” with his friends and winning every debate.
Visitation will be 4:00PM to 8:00PM on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Service with take place at 11:00AM Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614 or to a local Toys4Tots. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020