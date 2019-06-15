Dan Hartman



Jan. 6, 1935 - May 29, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Dan E. Hartman, 84, passed away May 29, 2019 at his home in Elkhart. He was born January 6, 1935 in Elkhart to Walter J. and Muriel (Neal) Hartman, who have preceded Dan in homegoing.



On November 29, 1958 in Three Rivers, Dan married Shirley Ann Edwards. The couple had four children and later divorced. She survives along with 2 sons, Van Hartman of Elkhart and Jan Hartman of Hamilton Square, New Jersey. Two sons, Mark Hartman and Eugene Hartman have preceded in homegoing. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren, Dustin Hartman of Elkhart, Stephen Hartman of Brunswick, Georgia, Matthew Hartman of Boise, Idaho, Benjamin Hartman of Cranbury, New Jersey, and Gene Hartman of Elkhart. One grandchild, Jeffrey Sierra has preceded in homegoing. Also surviving are siblings, Jerry Hartman of Paramount, California, Noreen (Hartman) Groom of Fair Oaks, California, and John Hartman of Elkhart. Surviving also are 7 great-grandchildren.



Dan was a U.S. Army Reserve Veteran (Gunnery Sergeant). Dan was a master builder, especially in stone masonry and architectural brick masonry - talents passed to him by his father, Walter. He applied his gift of building arts on many buildings throughout Elkhart, South Bend, Knightstown, and in many other locations throughout Indiana and Michigan. These included buildings of the Elkhart public schools that his own children and grandchildren attended, and several buildings at Notre Dame. Dan attended Indiana University and read widely. He had keen and widely ranging interests in inventing, sailing, archeology, history, sociology, psychology, fruit tree cultivation, and the environment. He traveled and performed in Europe with the Christian Sounds of Hope Goodwill Tour choral group. Dan was an expert skier and a canoe racer, including operating a popular local practice ski hill in Bristol, Indiana and the Flying Dutchman Ski and Sports Shop in Elkhart, bringing health and enjoyment to many area people through many Michiana winters.



Waterman Westbrook Clouse Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. A Celebration of Life memorial service for Dan will be held in Elkhart at 3 PM on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Waterman Westbrook Clouse Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 PM. Presiding will be the Reverend John McClimans, Pastor of the First Church of God, Three Rivers, Michigan. The memorial service will be followed by a gathering of friends and family at the Pierre Moran Park pavilions in Elkhart. Memorial gifts may be made to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.