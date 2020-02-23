|
Dana L. Shriver
Feb. 2, 1957 - Feb. 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Dana Leslie Shriver, 63 of South Bend died Tuesday, February 11th in his residence. Dana was born February 2, 1957 in South Bend to the late Mary Jane (Cauffman) and Lawrence V. Shriver and was a lifetime area resident. He retired from the repair service department at Sears. He is survived by three sisters, Alexis Buckley (Bob) of Granger, Colleen Rivera (Don) of Spartanburg, SC and Mary Rice (Dick) of Macedon, NY; and two brothers, Barry Shriver (Susan) of South Bend and Eric Shriver (Christy) of Niles, MI. Dana is also survived by nieces and nephews, Meghann Redding (Austin), Molly Hathy (Rob), Shannon Hawkins (Bradley), Dustin Shriver (Lisa), Bryan Buckley (Heather), Brandon Shriver, Braelyn Shriver and Zack Shriver.
Dana was a kind, sweet, caring man. He loved his friends and family. He always showed up to help or partake in shenanigans. While there will always be a void in our family there will always be a place for him at our table and in our hearts. We rejoice in knowing that when Dana passed Jesus was there to wrap him in his loving arms and take him home. Rest in peace dear brother.
A memorial service celebrating Dana's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 27th in St. Paul Lutheran Church, 51490 Laurel Rd., South Bend with Rev. Jeremiah Jording officiating. The family will receive friends in the church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020