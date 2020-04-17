Home

Daniel Allen Handley

Daniel Allen Handley Obituary
Daniel Allen Handley

Aug. 28, 1967 - April 14, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Surviving is his wife, Norine Handley; their children, Kristopher (Ashley) Handley & Kirsten Handley; his parents, Jerry (Sue) Handley; sister, Kathy (George) Schramm; in-laws, Danny (Nancy) Kling; brothers-in-law, Damon (Jill) Kling & Lee (Amber) Kling; nieces and nephew, Jaclyn and Ian Schramm, and Regan Kling, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A graveside service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/CruzFamilyFH at 2pm on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka. Full obituary at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020
