Daniel Anthony



Lattimer



May 10, 1946 - June 24, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Daniel Anthony Lattimer, 73, of Mishawaka, died peacefully Monday, June 24, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, of complications after a short illness, surrounded by loving family members.



Dan was born May 10, 1946 in South Bend to parents Roy and Bernice (Gorzkiewicz) Lattimer. Preceding him in death were his parents and stepmother, Odette Lattimer.



On May 29, 1972, Dan was united in marriage with Ruth Ann Gruber at St. Casimir's Catholic Church, South Bend. Surviving are Ruth Ann, his wife of 47 years; son, Christian (Daina) Lattimer of Ogden Dunes, IN; daughter, Breanne (Justin) Bulla of Mishawaka; four grandchildren, Tavas and Vaiva Lattimer, and Franklin and Daniel Bulla; sister, Jacqueline (Larry) Cook of Elberta, AL; and brother-in-law, Thomas (Donna) Gruber of South Bend. Dan is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, and life-long friend, Tom (Margaret) Vander Heyden of Mishawaka, all of whom were very special to him.



After graduation from Mishawaka High School, Dan earned a two-year degree from DeVry Technological College in Chicago. A person of many talents, Dan served as an Indiana State policeman, as a field technical engineer for Motorola, as owner-operator with his wife Ruth Ann of Beaudway Hardware Store in South Bend for 13 years and at Trans Tech Electric. He retired after serving as Chief Maintenance Engineer for St. Joseph Catholic Parish, Mishawaka.



Dan was a man who was comfortable in his own skin. He was a loving, dedicated and loyal husband, father and grandfather and “Mr. Fix-it” to any family member or friend who needed help. Have an electrical or plumbing problem, need help on a rehab project or with electronic information, ask Dan. He was the first person called by almost everyone in his wide network of family and friends.



What Dan was not proficient in was taking monetary reward for his services. “You're family” was his terse answer in repeatedly refusing any money for his assistance. He especially took enormous interest and pride in joining his son in an intensive rehab of Chris and Daina's Lake Michigan area home in Ogden Dunes and in numerous projects at daughter Breanne and Justin's home in Mishawaka. His interest and knowledge has been passed to a third generation with grandson Tavas, 8, already demonstrating gifted aptitude in all things electronic.



Dan was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Parish, and served as a Mishawaka Summerfest committee member, the Mishawaka CAP Patrol, as a volunteer in support of the Chicago Marathon/ , and as Boy Scout Troop 105 committee chairman.



Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m., Monday, July 1, at St. Joseph Church, Mishawaka, with Rev. Christopher Lapp officiating. Cremation and interment services will take place at a later date. Visitation will be from Noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the church and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, where the Rosary will be said at 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Dan's name to the or St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 28, 2019