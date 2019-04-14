Daniel Dale Spencer



June 28, 1927 - April 11, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Daniel Spencer, 91, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in his residence surrounded by his loving family.



Dan was born June 28, 1927 in South Bend, to the late Andrew and Clara (Czynowski) Spencer. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Birchfield; brother, Robert Spencer; and his Golden Retriever, Bree.



On May 12, 1989 Dan married Marianne (Benson) Spencer. She survives along with his children, Dana (Theodore) Neumann and Daniel D. (Kristine) Spencer II; grandchildren, Morgan & Renae Goodhew, Rachael & Daniel D. Spencer III; ex-wife, Lea Spencer; and his Black Lab, Shadow.



Dan was a graduate of Central in 1945 and was all conference guard on the football team. He honorable served his country in WWII in the United States Army, and graduated from Kalamazoo College. Dan retired January 1, 1991 from USF&G after 30 years of service. He was a 50+ year member of the Honorable Order of Blue Goose International Ins. and 10-year Treasurer for the St. Joseph County Parks Dept. Dan enjoyed golfing, building things around the home, and watching Dr. Phil. He had a very humorous personality, and enjoyed telling jokes. Dan was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, friend, and a genuinely good person.



Visitation will be held 12:00pm to 1:00pm Monday, April 15, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service to begin at 1:00pm in the funeral home Chapel.



Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph County Park Foundation, 50651 Laurel Rd., South Bend, IN 46637.



Condolences for the family may be made to St. Joseph Funeral Home. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019