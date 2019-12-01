|
Daniel Frank Coughlin
May 30, 1931 - Nov. 27, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Daniel Frank Coughlin, 88, passed away peacefully with his children by his side. Daniel was born May 30, 1931 in Fort Bayard, New Mexico to the late Charles and Nancy (Toney) Coughlin. On November 19, 1949, Daniel married his loving wife, Shirley (Lundquist) Coughlin; she preceded him in death on August 13, 2007. Daniel was also preceded by granddaughter, Lauren “Chili” Coughlin and sister, Carol Drzewiecki.
Daniel is survived by his children, Pam (William) Adams-Pallatin, Chuck (JoAnn) Coughlin, Christopher (Susan) Coughlin, and Gail (Greg) Wilfing; grandchildren, Paula (Kirk) Jastrzebski, Daniel Adams, Ryan Williams, Ryan (Shelly) Coughlin, Thomas (Lindsay) Coughlin, Jason (Bobbie) Wilfing, and Grail Gast; great-grandchildren, Livia & Josh Jastrzebski, Landon Adams, Naomi Williams, William, Callahan, Noah, Piper, Crews & Shepherd Coughlin, Alexis, Evan & Owen Wilfing, and Hunter, & Hudson Gast; brother, Jim (Pat) Coughlin; sister, Nancy Jo (Ron) Benjamin; and brother, Mike (Ann) Coughlin.
Dan grew up in many locations in his younger years. He ended up attending 12 different schools before his family finally settled in South Bend. As a teen he grew up in the Chain O Lakes area and met the love of his life, Shirley Lundquist from Crumstown. He and Shirley raised their family in South Bend and when all children were grown, they settled in Wolcottville on Messick Lake. After Dan retired, they lived summers on Messick Lake, and winters in Rockport, Texas. Until the present, Dan continued to enjoy his winters in Texas.
Dan spent 70 years in the transportation business. Starting with hauling watermelons when 18 to owning and operating his own trucks hauling meats, produce, and various cargo across the country. His children enjoyed traveling to over half of the United States with him over the years. Dan was a founder and owner of Jadan Inc. which brokers freight nationally. His daughter Gail and daughter-in-law continue this business today.
Family was the most important priority in Dan's life. His grandchildren referred to him affectionately as “Bup”. He taught children and grandchildren how to work on their own cars, to always do what they could for themselves, and that they could succeed at anything in life if they wanted it.
Dan especially enjoyed golf and ND football with his sons. In Texas Dan lived on a small resident-maintained golf course which was not in the best condition, but he thought it was his Augusta. And a ND football game was never complete without his sons, Chris & Chuck. Another passion of Dan's was gardening; he raised beautiful wildflowers and tomatoes; he had a secret way of fertilizing, especially his gigantic melons which he injected with the “secret”.
Daniel was a member of the Masonic Lodge, New Carlisle and Limberlost Golf Club, Rome City.
Visitation will be 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with a service to begin at 5:30 pm in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department, 54837 Quince Rd., South Bend, IN 46628. Condolences for Daniel may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019