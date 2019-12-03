|
|
Daniel Hoffman
July 18, 1948 - Nov. 25, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Daniel John Hoffman was born on July 18, 1948 and went to be with the Lord on November 25, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chester Hoffman and his mother, Phyllis (Clancy) Hoffman.
Dan loved life and was blessed with a beautiful family and countless friends. He and his family were transferred from South Bend, Indiana with The Associates to Texas in 1995 along with about 40 other fellow employees. He loved Notre Dame, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago Bears. He enjoyed his time at Lake Texoma where the fishing was great. He and his wife enjoyed many wonderful trips together, the last one being in Hawaii in February for their 40th wedding anniversary. He retired in 2007 from Bobcat Financial Services, a Division of Citi-Capital where he met several of his longtime friends.
He leaves behind his wife, Carol (Hamilton) Hoffman, his sister, Debbie Hoffman Urbanski and husband Bob, his brother David and Missy, his daughter Jennifer and son-in-law Al, his son Danny, Jr. and daughter-in-law Darcy, son Robert and daughter-in-law Brooke, and son Matthew and daughter-in-law Katie; and 10 grandchildren, Juliana, Conner, Claire, Sophie, Maks, Luke, Quinn, Hayes, Emersyn, and little Theo. Dan was one of a kind and will be missed by many.
The Funeral was held Monday, December 2 at 2:00 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Lewisville, TX 75067.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Blood Bank, Leukemia Division or contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, PO Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 3, 2019