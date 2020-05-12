Daniel Howard Custer
Jan. 4, 1947 - May 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Surrounded by his family, Daniel Howard Custer, 73, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 9, 2020, following a long battle with dementia.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Custer and Mary Ruth Deegan Custer; and two siblings, Connie Custer Barrett and Mary Ruth Custer Brinkman. He is survived by a brother, Fr. Ted Custer of New York.
Dan was born in 1947 in South Bend, Indiana, where he became a lifelong and proud resident. After graduating from St. Joseph High School, he served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Morton during the Vietnam War. Upon an Honorable Discharge from the Navy, Dan returned to South Bend where he and Nan Lennon married on November 7, 1970 and started a family.
Dan spent most of his working career as a draftsman, the last twenty years with St. Joseph County engineers. Dan was an avid pool player and a prolific artist. He was also a passionate Notre Dame football fan and a self-proclaimed “leaf collector.”
Surviving are his wife, Nan Custer; and four children, Roman Veldman of South Bend, David Custer (Diana) of South Bend, Mark Custer (Mary Beth Fewell) of Granger, and Amy Custer Jones of Lombard, IL. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass for Dan will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1050 Wilber Street, South Bend, IN. Rev. Jim Fenstermaker, C.S.C., will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30-11:00am on Thursday at the church before Mass. Due to coronavirus restrictions, there will be a limit of 25 people in the church for Mass and visitation. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1050 Wilber Street, South Bend, IN 46628, where Dan was a longtime member.
Online condolences may be left for the Custer family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 12, 2020.