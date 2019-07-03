Daniel J. Meert, Sr.



Jan. 6, 1942 - June 29, 2019



NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Daniel J. Meert, Sr., 77, of North Liberty, Indiana, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Dan was born on January 6, 1942 in LaPorte, Indiana to the late Louis C. and Germaine (Beckelandt) Meert. On October 20, 1967 he married Evelyn (Punky) Faltynski, whom he was happily married to for 51 years. Dan is survived by his wife, one daughter, Lori (Steve) Walter of Cypress, Texas; two sons, Daniel Jr. (Tracie) Meert of South Bend, Indiana and Scott (Kathy) Meert of Nashville, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Mason, Karsten, Madeline, Hayden, Jillian, Kelsey, Rachel, and Emma Kate; and one sister, Marlene O'Gorek of South Bend, Indiana. Dan was preceded in death by three sisters, Eleanor Meert, Florence Matthys, and Kathleen Sinka; and four brothers, Robert, James, Ronald, and Eugene Meert. Dan was a member of the U.S. Army Veteran Reserves from 1966 until 1972. He served on active duty for six months. In life, Dan was driven by his own wit and resourcefulness. He was one of few lucky enough to be able to call themselves their own boss their whole life, and he did so with ease. Dan proudly drove a school bus for forty-nine years for the South Bend Community School Corporation, and he also opened, owned, and operated Meert's Clothing Care Center for over 40 years. Dan held his work very dearly to him, but it paled in comparison to the love he felt and the dedication he had to his family. Whether it was playing softball with his brothers and friends, his trip with his newlywed wife to California, driving his children to the beach in the family van, or giving his grandchildren rides on his electric wheelchair at Disney World, Dan cherished every moment he could spend with his family. Dan loved golfing with his nephews and brothers, and gambling with them as well. He loved a nice round of 18, or a solid Roulette table. Dan knew he could always relax, able to tend to his garden; his pickles, tomatoes, and peppers still grow today. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, July 5 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. A Rosary will be prayed at 3:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6 in Holy Cross Catholic Church at 9:30 am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Hospice Care in Dan's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 3, 2019