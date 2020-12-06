Daniel J. Miltenberger
Feb. 26, 1950 - Dec. 3, 2020
Daniel J. Miltenberger, 70, of South Bend, passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka on December 3, 2020. Danny was born February 26, 1950 in South Bend to the late Ernest and Willadene (Hale) Miltenberger. Dan enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps where he served honorably until his discharge in 1969. On October 31, 1998, he married Lisa Wojcieohowski in South Bend. She preceded him in death, passing away in July of 2020.
He is survived by his children, Tim Miltenberger of South Bend, Amanda (Tim) Guikema of Osceola, Ryan Nobles of Chicago, Illinois, and Iris Miltenberger of South Bend. Surviving as well are his grandchildren whom he adored and loved spending time with, Aaron, Isiah, and Charlotte Mae Allgood; and his siblings, Ernest (Cheryl) Miltenberger of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Millard (Deborah) Miltenberger of Ocala, Florida, and Terri (Joe) Cass of South Bend, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Christine Miltenberger.
Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a celebration of Dan's life at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola, Indiana at a later date. Information updates will be posted online closer to the time of services.
Daniel was employed in various factories for several years before taking a position as a dispatcher for the bus system in the South Bend School Corporation, retiring at the age of 67. In his younger days, he enjoyed riding and collecting motorcycles. He was also a registered member of the Miami Nation of Oklahoma and was extremely proud of his Native American heritage.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dan's memory to either the VA, or the Lighthouse Autism Center in South Bend. To leave an online condolence for the Miltenberger family, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com
