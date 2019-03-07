Daniel L. Bates, Sr.



Nov. 13, 1950 - March 5, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Daniel Lee Bates, Sr., age 68, of Cassopolis, died unexpectedly Tuesday afternoon, March 5, 2019 in his residence of natural causes.



He was born November 13, 1950 in Goshen, Indiana, the youngest child born to Noah and Hazel Bates. He married Lou Anne Conrad in Cassopolis on February 26, 1972. She survives.



Daniel retired from the Village of Cassopolis in 2005 after nearly 30 years, with the last 13 years spent as Superintendent of the Public Works. He served many years volunteering and coaching for kids' sports teams. In later years, he enjoyed watching all of his grandchildren's sports and activities. He also enjoyed hunting, the shooting range, Notre Dame football, grilling, and spending time with his family. No one was exempt from his witty sense of humor. He loved his three dogs dearly.



Daniel will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lou Anne Bates of Cassopolis; daughter, Lisa (Robert) Engelhardt of Portage, Indiana; son, Daniel Lee (Shawna) Bates, Jr. of Constantine; nine grandchildren, Caleb, Carter, Alexandria, Noah, Jamieson, Bryce, Cole, Allie Grace, and Corwin; sister, Sarah Snyder of Edwardsburg; brother, George (Florence) Reibly of Peru, Indiana; mother-in-law, Barbara Conrad; sister-in-law, Kay (Jon) Krager; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, George Bates, Delbert Bates, Phillip Bates, and Kenneth Reibly; three sisters, Emily Kern, Arliss Woodard, and Helen Burns; father-in-law, Herbert Conrad; sister-in-law, Linda Conrad; and brother-in-law, Thomas Snyder.



Family and friends will gather TODAY, Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. andfor services Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, with the Reverend Greg Compton officiating.



Mr. Bates will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis.



The family prefers contributions be made in Daniel's memory to the family for the benefit of his grandchildren.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary