Daniel L. Miller
April 2, 1931 - June 8, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Daniel Lee Miller, 89, of Bremen, was peacefully reunited with his beloved wife, Janis Miller (Kinsey), in heaven, on June 8, 2020. Daniel lived a full and happy life, from his childhood with loving parents Richard and Edith Miller (Stahly) and brother (Douglass Miller), to his college years at Indiana University - he never stopped wearing the IU hat on game days! - to his marriage and subsequent service in the Korean war as 1st Lieutenant in the Air Force, to raising his kids: Steven Brian Miller, Alan Jay Miller, and Linda Marie Miller, while working at Mercedes Benz in South Bend, later joining the family insurance business in Bremen. In retirement, he worked as a greeter at Walmart for ten years because he loved interacting with others so much. Dan's family was his life and Bremen was his community until moving into assisted living in New Carlisle in 2011. He was always busy and jokingly referred to as “the man who could not sit down”. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church as an Elder, he sang in their choir, and he enjoyed helping build the new St. Paul school and sanctuary. He was active in Kiwanis. He spent his leisure time taking his family camping to various state parks, teaching his kids how to turtle hunt, fish, start fires (camp fires!) and hold their noses while using state park bathrooms in the 60's. He was a Little League coach, a Boy Scout troop leader and as his children grew, his hobbies followed them, opening a bike shop as a side business for his high school kids to work in and learn about bikes and business, leading to a lifelong love of biking, racing and working in the bicycle business for Steve. His children will be forever grateful to him for the tree house he built, where countless hours and memories were spent with their friends, and for the lake cottage that provided family time together. He taught his children how to love pets and be kind to all human beings, to appreciate nature, to grow vegetables in a garden, and to recycle before recycling was even a thing. Dan was a life-long member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church (LC-MS), Baptized and Confirmed in his faith in Jesus as his once Crucified, now Risen and Living Savior. We love you to the moon and back, dad, and always will. We are especially grateful to Hamilton Grove for the wonderful family-style care they gave our dad during his last decade of life, which was complicated by personality changes and health issues that they always handled with grace, understanding and professionalism. Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Edith Miller and his younger brother, Douglass Miller. He is survived by his children, Steven Miller (Janell) of South Bend, Linda Miller (Isham) of Austin, TX, and Alan Miller (Becky) of Glidden, Iowa; four wonderful granddaughters, Elizabeth (Hayden) Robison, Allison Miller, Kelsey Mills, and Tessa Miller; and two great-granddaughters, Luna Claire Robison and Auri Anne Robison. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, June 11, 2020 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 605 S. Center St., Bremen, with one hour of visitation prior. Pastor Roger Rohde will officiate. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Hamilton Grove, 31869 Chicago Trail, New Carlisle, IN 46552 or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Bremen, IN. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.