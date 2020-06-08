Daniel L. Milliken
Feb. 2, 1937 - June 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Daniel L. Milliken, 83, of Lydick, IN, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born on February 2, 1937, in Lydick, IN, to the late H. Leslie and Alice (Scherperrel) Milliken. On July 6, 1957 he married his high school sweetheart, Martha M. Sebasty, who survives. He is also survived by his three daughters, Leslie Ann (Sanjay) Labroo of Westlake, OH, Julie Milliken of Niles, MI, and Vickie (Jack) Miller of New Carlisle; eight grandchildren, Danielle (Dave Kryzewski) Miller, Nicole (A.J.) Duncan, Sam (Brittany) Miller, Jake (Abbey Anderson) Miller, Jason (Madison) Labroo, Allison (Connor Jansen) Labroo, Jordan (Alec Streiter) Labroo, and Max Milliken; three great-grandchildren, Carver and Piper Miller, and Madelynn Duncan; a sister, Joan DeBaets of South Bend; a sister-in-law, Dixie Milliken of Idaho, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Hay, a brother, Marvin Milliken; and two brothers-in-law, Raymond DeBaets and Howard Hay. Dan worked as a Tool and Die Maker for RACO for 53 years, before retiring in 2009. Dan loved his family and friends, including those at the Lydick United Methodist Church, Raco, Bowlers Country Club, Euchre Club, and the ladies at Canasta (where he played the role of Edith). Dan always looked forward to his family get togethers throughout the years, especially Thanksgiving. Per his wishes, there will be no services, cremation will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lydick United Methodist Church. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.