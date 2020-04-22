|
Daniel M. Minnix, Jr.
June 18, 1970 - April 19, 2020
NILES, MI - Daniel Malachi Minnix, Jr., 49 years old, of Niles, formerly of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest April 19, 2020 at his home, unexpectedly, but from natural causes. He was born June 18, 1970 in South Bend, the son of Daniel, Sr. and Linda (Maxwell) Minnix. He was a graduate of Cassopolis High School and took an apprenticeship to be a ‘journeyman' machinist, working in the family machine shop for many years.
Dan was an intelligent person, understanding many things having to do with being a machinist and being skillful with his hands, expressing his talents. His enjoyment was woodworking and art; he was highly creative in making bird houses, crosses, and wooden toys.
Dan is survived by his mother, Linda Maxwell Minnix of Niles, his daughter, Sierra Minnix (Heath) White of Mishawaka, and a sister, Valerie Minnix (Frank) Pompa of Corpus Christi, TX. Family who have preceded him in passing are his father, Daniel, Sr. in 2009, his paternal grandparents, John and Mildred Vance; and his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Betty Maxwell, and Eugene Eaton.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be a family service on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 West Main St., Edwardsburg. Family may come from 1:00-2:00 PM. Officiating will be Rev. Dan Miller, Pastor of Summit Church in Niles. Interment will follow at Adamsville Cemetery in the family grave lot.
In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to NAMI of St. Joseph County, P.O.Box 4474, South Bend, IN 46634-4474 or to Helping Hands of Cass County, P.O. Box 221, Cassopolis, MI 49031-0221.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020