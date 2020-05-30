Daniel Martin



May 31, 1924 - May 24, 2020



BOWLING GREEN, KY - Daniel Richard “Dick” Martin, age 95, passed away on May 24, 2020 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was a longtime resident of Plymouth, Indiana but recently moved to Bowling Green prior to his passing.



Dick was born in Gary, Indiana to Thomas and Leora Mae Martin on May 31, 1924. He married Doris Mae Isler on October 16, 1954 in Knox, Indiana.



Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Doris; three daughters, Jackie (Richard) Nelson of Bristol, Indiana, Pam (David) Delp of Scottsville, Kentucky, and Suzette Chapman of Scottsdale, Arizona; and three grandsons, Anthony Delp of Columbus, Ohio, Heath Chapman of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Jax Chapman of Scottsdale, Arizona.



Dick was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Thomas (Nancy) Martin of Minnesota, Robert (June) Martin of California, and Ron Martin (Georgeanne) of Nevada; and three sisters, Patricia Nukula of Florida, Phyllis (Dick) White of Knox, Indiana, and Barbara Bonner of Michigan City, Indiana.



He graduated from Knox High School in 1943 and enlisted in the Army the same year. He was inducted into service at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indianapolis, Indiana. His basic training in heavy weapons was done at Camp Walters, Texas and parachute training at Fort Benning, Georgia. He was assigned to the 501 Parachute Regiment, 2nd Battalion of the Headquarters Company, 81 mm Platoon. He performed night maneuvers in Lebanon, Tennessee in September 1943 and returned to Camp McCall to await shipment overseas. He arrived overseas in January 1944 and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division stationed in Hamstead Marshall, Newbury, England. Under the command of General Maxwell Taylor, he participated in the invasion of Normandy, France on June 6, 1944. After completion of this mission, he returned to Hamstead Marshall Newbury, England. He then jumped in and participated in the invasion of Holland on September 17, 1944. He was than trucked in and participated in the Battle of the Bulge at Bastogne, Belgium from December 19, 1944-January 17, 1945. He was sent back with regiment to Mourmelon, France and transferred to 327 Glider Infantry for transfer back to the United States. He was discharged from Camp Atterbury, Indiana on December 10, 1945. For his heroic services during World War II Dick was awarded the following medals: the Parachute Badge, the Bronze Star, the Good Conduct Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge with Rifle Bar, the Distinguished Unit Citation with Oakleaf Cluster, the European, African, Middle Eastern (EAME) Campaign with Four Campaign WWII Victory Medal, the Netherlands Orange Lanyard Belgium Fourrager, the French Fourrager, and the Presidential Unit Emblem and Honorable Service Label Button.



Dick worked as a salesman for Weisberger Brothers for twenty-five years and as a salesman for Stanz Food Service. Dick was an avid bowler and participated in numerous bowling leagues and tournaments during his earlier years. After retiring, he took up golf and was on numerous golf teams. He enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball, and watching TV westerns. He had a very kind heart and quick wit and will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 30 at Cone Funeral Home in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Funeral services will be held shortly after the visitation. Arrangements are by Cone Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the VFW Post #748, 1511 S. Heaton St., Knox, Indiana 46534.





