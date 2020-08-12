1/1
Daniel "Dano" Opaczewski
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel “Dano”

Opaczewski

July 14, 1953 - August 8, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Daniel “Dano” Opaczewski of South Bend passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the age of 67.

He was born on July 14, 1953 to the late Felix and Irene (Strychalski) Opaczewski in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident.

Dan attended LaSalle High School, class of 1971, and then graduated with a degree In Architectural Technology from Ivy Tech South Bend. After working at Cole Associates, he joined Lawson Fisher Associates where he worked for nearly 38 years, and then retired in 2015. His success with the company was paralleled by the many friendships he formed during his time at LFA.

Dan is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Nicholas) Snead of South Bend, IN; three sons, Dana Opaczewski of South Bend, IN, Brandon Opaczewski of South Bend, IN, and Ryan (Millicent) Opaczewski of Camarillo, CA; three grandchildren, Aria Opaczewski, Stella and Parker Snead; three sisters, Carol (Thomas) Podemski of South Bend, IN, Barb Fisette of Mishawaka, IN, and Cindy (Gary) Shindledecker of North Liberty, IN; and numerous extended family members.

Dan enjoyed many hobbies including snow football, golf, softball, collectibles, and cookouts with family and friends. He looked forward to any chance he could get to hop in the car to drive to see his family in Florida.

Dan's children and grandchildren were his biggest source of pride, and his love for them was immeasurable.

Per Dan's request, there will be no visitation or services, but a celebration of life will be held for close family and friends this Sunday.

Contributions in Dan's honor can be made to the American Lung Association to further the treatment for Pulmonary Hypertension and other similar diseases.

Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaniewski Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved