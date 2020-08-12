Daniel “Dano”
Opaczewski
July 14, 1953 - August 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Daniel “Dano” Opaczewski of South Bend passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the age of 67.
He was born on July 14, 1953 to the late Felix and Irene (Strychalski) Opaczewski in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident.
Dan attended LaSalle High School, class of 1971, and then graduated with a degree In Architectural Technology from Ivy Tech South Bend. After working at Cole Associates, he joined Lawson Fisher Associates where he worked for nearly 38 years, and then retired in 2015. His success with the company was paralleled by the many friendships he formed during his time at LFA.
Dan is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Nicholas) Snead of South Bend, IN; three sons, Dana Opaczewski of South Bend, IN, Brandon Opaczewski of South Bend, IN, and Ryan (Millicent) Opaczewski of Camarillo, CA; three grandchildren, Aria Opaczewski, Stella and Parker Snead; three sisters, Carol (Thomas) Podemski of South Bend, IN, Barb Fisette of Mishawaka, IN, and Cindy (Gary) Shindledecker of North Liberty, IN; and numerous extended family members.
Dan enjoyed many hobbies including snow football, golf, softball, collectibles, and cookouts with family and friends. He looked forward to any chance he could get to hop in the car to drive to see his family in Florida.
Dan's children and grandchildren were his biggest source of pride, and his love for them was immeasurable.
Per Dan's request, there will be no visitation or services, but a celebration of life will be held for close family and friends this Sunday.
Contributions in Dan's honor can be made to the American Lung Association
to further the treatment for Pulmonary Hypertension and other similar diseases.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com
.