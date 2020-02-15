Home

Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
Daniel Pinch


1945 - 2020
Daniel Pinch Obituary
Daniel Pinch

Sept. 8, 1945 - Feb. 7, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Daniel Roy Pinch, 74, of Elkhart, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born September 8, 1945 in Niles, Michigan to Klingerman B. & Lucille (Garland) Pinch.

Surviving are 4 children, Angelique I. Perkins of Three Rivers, MI, Daniel G. Pinch of Elkhart, IN, Lionel T. (Nicole) Pinch of Cass County, MI, and Tiara A. (Jason) Yoder of Granger, IN; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Beth Ottlinger of Memphis, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jerry Pinch.

Daniel was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a certified scuba diver. He enjoyed sailing on his sailboat, swimming, biking, and being outdoors. He was employed as a design engineer along with being an inventor; he has numerous inventions and patents in his name. He was very proud of his hard work and dedication. He worked on everything from machinery and welding, to 3D models and design. He retired from Senniger Irrigation in Clermont, Florida. He was a jack of all trades; there was nothing he couldn't do. He always had a way of making someone laugh. He had a joke for every occasion.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no visitation or services and cremation will take place. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his care.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 15, 2020
