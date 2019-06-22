Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Barth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel R. Barth


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel R. Barth

August 22, 1928 - June 21, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Daniel R. Barth, 90, of Mishawaka, died on June 21, 2019. He was born on August 22, 1928 in South Bend, Indiana to Daniel and Hazel (Fetters) Barth. On July 1, 1950, Daniel married Elizabeth Conn and she survives. Daniel was a 1946 graduate of John Adams High School and he worked as a machinist in Tool and Die for many years. He enjoyed riding his bicycle, bird watching, and photography. Daniel is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth; his children, Pamela Barth of Mishawaka, Douglas (Mary) Barth of Osceola, and Russ Barth of Plymouth, five grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Janet Williams. In accordance with Daniel's wishes, no services are planned at this time. To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Download Now