Daniel R. Barth
August 22, 1928 - June 21, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Daniel R. Barth, 90, of Mishawaka, died on June 21, 2019. He was born on August 22, 1928 in South Bend, Indiana to Daniel and Hazel (Fetters) Barth. On July 1, 1950, Daniel married Elizabeth Conn and she survives. Daniel was a 1946 graduate of John Adams High School and he worked as a machinist in Tool and Die for many years. He enjoyed riding his bicycle, bird watching, and photography. Daniel is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth; his children, Pamela Barth of Mishawaka, Douglas (Mary) Barth of Osceola, and Russ Barth of Plymouth, five grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Janet Williams. In accordance with Daniel's wishes, no services are planned at this time. To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 22, 2019