Daniel R. Chrzan
Jan. 13, 1935 - July 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Daniel Chrzan, 85, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Dan was born January 13, 1935 to the late Joseph and Helen (Radecki) Chrzan. On September 14, 1957 Dan married his loving wife, Betty M. (Horwarth) Chrzan; she preceded in death on October 31, 2015. Daniel was also preceded in death by a sister, MaryAnn Chrzan and his brother, Joseph Chrzan Jr.
Left to cherish the memory of Dan are his children, Dave (Sue) Chrzan, Tom Chrzan, Ron Chrzan, and Beth (Steve) Beam; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Kale) Teman, Daniel & Rachel Chrzan, and Andrea & Cameron Beam; great-grandson, Otto Teman; and sisters, Delphine Dandino and Loretta Lininger.
Dan honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was an active parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church, where he participated in their various activities and groups. He was a simple man who enjoyed gardening. Dan was also a generous man; he donated to different charities, the grandchildren fund, and would help anyone in need. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
The family would like to thank Your Home/Wedgewood Pines Assisted Living and Southern Care Hospice for their exceptional care and kindness given to Dan and his family.
Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 24, 2020 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church. A private entombment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family. Due to Covid-19, the family will not be holding a public visitation or entombment. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net
.