Daniel Robinson
June 26, 1946 - Dec. 1, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Daniel Robinson, 73, passed away at home on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Dan was born on June 26, 1946 in Brooklyn, New York at the U.S. Naval Hospital, to Paul and Frances (Brewster) Robinson. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael
On June 4, 1988 in South Bend, he married Marylen Fromherz. Surviving are his wife, Marylen; daughter, Irene Robinson of Portland, OR; son, Ted Robinson of South Bend; sisters, Mary Rainville, Jean Marie (Perry) Guin, Sharon Robinson, Delores (Ted) Boughton, Sue (John) Luna, and Loretta (Jordan Helbling) Robinson; and brothers, Joseph (Roberta) Robinson, Jim Robinson, Steve (Haydee) Robinson, and Tony (Jane) Robinson.
Dan worked in Information Technology for 29 years at St. Mary's College before he retired in 2012. Dan was a member of St. Bavo Parish where he served in the RCIA program. He was a member of the People of Praise, an ecumenical Christian community where he served for many years in music ministry.
Dan loved our Lord and prayed to be closer to Him. He also had a devotion to Mary. He loved his family and did everything he could for each of them.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, December 5 at 7 p.m. with a Prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at People of Praise, 53666 N. Ironwood, South Bend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. in St. Bavo Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to People of Praise, 53666 N. Ironwood, South Bend, IN 46635 or to the Women's Care Center or St. Bavo Catholic Church.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 3, 2019