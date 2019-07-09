Daniel Simeri



March 26, 1958 - July 5, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Daniel Arec Simeri, 61, of Elkhart, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home. He was born March 26, 1958 in Elkhart to Rocco John & Connie (Prather) Simeri, Jr.



Surviving are 4 children, Arec Simeri, Christopher (Lia) Simeri both of Indianapolis, IN, Anna Simeri of Los Angeles, CA, and Anthony Simeri of Elkhart; a granddaughter, Phoenix Simeri of Indianapolis; his father & stepmother, Rocco John (Marian) Simeri, Jr. of South Bend; his mother, Connie Simeri of Granger; and a brother, Rocco John (Shawn) Simeri III of Granger.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Simeri.



Daniel graduated in 1976 from Memorial High School in Elkhart and attended the University Of Notre Dame. He was a member of the Christiana Creek Country Club; he enjoyed golfing, listening to rock music, and standup comedy. But most of all he loved spending time with his family. Daniel was the owner of Architectural Wood Company in Elkhart and also the owner of Simeri's Italian in Indianapolis.



A Celebration of Life Service for Daniel will be held at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family for 2 hours prior to the service. Pastor Terry Miller from Cornerstone Church in Goshen will preside. After the service all are invited to Simeri's Beardsley Street Tavern in Elkhart.



Memorial contributions may be given to the . Published in South Bend Tribune on July 9, 2019