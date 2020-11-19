Daniel Valentine
Tafelski
Feb. 10, 1930 - Nov. 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Daniel Tafelski, 90, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with his daughters by his side.
Danny was born February 10, 1930 in South Bend to the late Stanley and Nettie (Kruszka) Tafelski. On October 13, 1956 Danny married Jaqueline (Cebrat) Tafelski; she preceded him in death on September 18, 2006. Danny was also preceded in death by his sons-in-law, Bruce Ryan and Roger Bousquet; an infant sister; and brothers, Al, Ed, Clem, and Ray.
Left to cherish the memory of Danny are his loving daughters, Cheryl (Lonnie) Bousquet and Sue Ryan; grandchildren, Brandon (Ashley) Ryan, Alex (Skyler) Bousquet, & Ashleigh (Josh) Fozo; great-grandson, Lincoln Fozo; sisters, Veronica “Peachy” Kusmiez & Evelyn “Etta” Kazmierzak; and brother-in-law, Jan Cebrat.
Danny honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a South Bend Firefighter for 32 years. Danny also worked for Mar-Main Apartments, Matt's Antenna, and painted TV towers. He was a member of the American Legion Post 357, and a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Casimir Parish. One of Danny's favorite things was watching church on TV while taking care of the dogs, especially his buddy Caesar. He enjoyed telling jokes, very elaborate stories, going to the casino and trying to win “the features” on minimum bets, playing euchre, chess, and working in his garage. Danny loved taking his grandchildren to lunch and playing ball with them. He never missed any of their sporting events.
Visitation will be 3:00pm to 8:00pm TODAY, Thursday, November 19, 2020 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary at 3:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, November 20, 2020 with a one-hour visitation prior to the Mass in St. Casimir Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences can be made at www.sjfh.net
.