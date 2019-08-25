Home

Dr. Daniel Walter Harold Anthony Rohde

Dr. Daniel Walter Harold Anthony Rohde Obituary
Dr. Daniel Walter

Harold Anthony Rohde

June 20, 1945 - August 18, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Daniel Walter Harold Anthony Rohde, 74, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in South Bend, IN. He was born on June 20, 1945 in Chicago, IL.

Born and raised in the Chicagoland area, Dan was an avid bicyclist and knew Chicago, the Loop, the many neighborhoods, the lakeshore, and the landmarks well from his childhood on. He was a magnanimous host and chef who enjoyed hosting dinners for family and friends. He will be especially remembered for his beef Wellington. He also hosted many evening trips with family or friends to Chicago for Chicago Symphony Orchestra concerts with dinner at Russian Tea Time. Dan enjoyed and was at his most relaxed while piloting his airplane, on which he took family and friends on short excursions. He was also an ardent supporter of Notre Dame football.

Professionally, Dan was a neuropsychologist. He was a “triple domer”, earning his bachelor's, master's and doctorate from the University of Notre Dame. He taught secondary education early in his career and later, he worked in private practice, providing counseling services as well as behavioral and evaluation services. Throuhgout his career, Dan saw many individuals. His focus was always to reduce any undue burdens so life could be fully enjoyed. Dan will be greatly missed by many.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Edna (King) Rohde. Dan is survived by his son, Sean (Tina) Rohde.

Memorial services for Dr. Daniel W.H.A. Rohde will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel, 2702 Lincolnway West, South Bend, IN 46628. Friends may call from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Burial of cremated remains to follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dan's honor to the organization of choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
