March 17, 1941 - Feb. 12, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Daniel L. Welde, 77, passed away on February 12. He was born March 17, 1941 to the late Maryan and Harold Welde. He married the late Judy Dinges on July 21, 1973 in South Bend.

His daughter, Karey (Nic)Circosta, and his grandson, Dominic, survive.

Memorial Mass for Daniel will be held at 11:30 am, Wed., February 20, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 226 N. Hill St., South Bend. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the services at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019
