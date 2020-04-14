|
|
Danielle Garvin
April 27, 1990 - April 10, 2020
NILES, MI - Danielle Marie Garvin, 29, of Niles, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Danielle was the proud daughter of Leonard and Deborah (Davidson) Garvin. Born in Niles on April 27, 1990, she was a vibrant and passionate soul from a young age. Her focus was always on the well-being and care for others, including animals. She singlehandedly saved every stray in the neighborhood for decades.
Danielle was a graduate of Niles High School, Class of 2008. Following high school, she graduated from Vogue Beauty College and went on to a successful career in cosmetology. She was an incredible stylist, with an eye for fashion and beauty.
Her paternal grandparents, Sam and Yvonne (Unger) Garvin, as well as her maternal grandfather, Donald Davidson, preceded her in death.
Danielle is survived by, and painstakingly missed by her parents, Leonard and Deborah (Davidson) Garvin of Niles; her grandmother, Joan Davidson of Niles; her sister, Kristen Garvin-Podell (Michael Podell) of South Bend, Indiana; and brother, Joseph (Brittany) Garvin along with their three children, Cody, Colby, and Case Garvin. She will be missed by aunts, uncles, cousins, and every friend she encountered in her beautiful, albeit short life.
Danielle was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Her smile, kindness, and contagious positive energy touched everyone she met and will never be forgotten.
Private family services will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Niles followed by a committal service at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.
Danielle's family requests memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Southwest Michigan, 5400 S. Niles Rd., St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020