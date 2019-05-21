|
|
Danielle Julieanne Poznak
March 13, 1993 - May 17, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Danielle Julieanne “Danni” Poznak, 26, passed away at home, May 17, 2019. Danni was born March 13, 1993 in Knox, IN to Terry Poznak & Michelle Minisan. She was preceded in death by Delores & Joseph Poznak. Danni was a friend to everyone she met. Her smile and laughter were infectious. She loved and welcomed everyone into her life. Danni's light will live on through those lives she touched. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 8, 2019 at the First Unitarian Church, 801 E. Washington Street, South Bend, Indiana 46617.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 21, 2019