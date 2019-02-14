Dannie L. Minder



Oct. 11, 1938 - Feb. 11, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Dannie L. Minder, 80, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 12:15 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, in Hospice House. Dannie was born on Oct. 11, 1938 in South Bend to Marion and Eva (Wharton) Minder and was a lifelong resident. He was a general sales manager at their family-owned business, Minder Auto Sales, until he retired in 2004. On Sept. 20, 1957 he married Nancy J. Edwards, who survives. Also surviving are five daughters, Tammy (Jeff) DeVreese, Judy Miller, Karen (Paul) Stuart, Nancy (Raemon) Sabaj, and Jill Seastrom; two sons, Dannie (Wendee) Minder, Jr. and Michael Minder (Kirk Ross); 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and his brother, John (Colleen) Minder. Dannie was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marlene (Eddie) Moss. Dannie enjoyed going to tag sales and to the casinos. He put out a garden each year and took pride in the vegetables he grew. Dannie had a close bond with his dog, Brutus, who always brought a smile to his face. All who knew Dannie appreciated his good sense of humor and could always expect a funny joke or prank. He enjoyed visiting with his family until it was time “to saddle up Nancy!” Funeral Services will be held on Fri., Feb. 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive. A visitation will be held prior to funeral services from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary