Danny Aaron Whitaker
Danny Aaron Whitaker

Sept. 22, 1978 - July 4, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Danny Whitaker, 41, died July 4. He was born Sept. 22, 1978 to Danny and Ann William-Whitaker.

Survivors include his father & stepmother, Jane; his son, Devin; granddaughter, Michelle; half-sisters, Tracy, Angie, & Jennie; stepsister, Tami; half-brother, Justin; & stepbrother, Tyler. Danny's greatest loves were Devin & Michelle. A celebration of life will be held later. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for Devin & Michelle. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
