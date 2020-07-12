Danny Aaron Whitaker
Sept. 22, 1978 - July 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Danny Whitaker, 41, died July 4. He was born Sept. 22, 1978 to Danny and Ann William-Whitaker.
Survivors include his father & stepmother, Jane; his son, Devin; granddaughter, Michelle; half-sisters, Tracy, Angie, & Jennie; stepsister, Tami; half-brother, Justin; & stepbrother, Tyler. Danny's greatest loves were Devin & Michelle. A celebration of life will be held later. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for Devin & Michelle. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at palmerfuneralhomes.com
