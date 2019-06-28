Danny Carpenter



Dec. 30, 1948 - June 25, 2019



GOSHEN, IN - Danny Carpenter, 70, of South Bend, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home. Danny was born December 30, 1948 in Goshen, IN to the late Robert and Jean (Musbach) Carpenter.



He is survived by his loving partner, Linda Henry; sons, Danny Carpenter, Ed (Tara) Carpenter, Robert (Jamie) Carpenter, Derek Henry, and Keith (Jenny) Henry; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon (Leroy) Van Duesen, Barbara (Paul) Freel, Betty Jo (James) Woody, Patty Ann Hill, and Janis Cornelius; and brothers, Robert Carpenter and Donald Purcell.



Danny enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR, gambling, and visiting Saugatuck, Michigan with his family. He was a master wheeler and dealer and could sell you on anything. Even if it was six years old, he'd still proclaim that it was “Brand new! Still in the box!”



A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.



Contributions in memory of Danny may be made to The Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 28, 2019