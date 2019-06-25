Services Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services 521 E. Main Street Niles , MI 49120 269-683-1155 Resources More Obituaries for Danny Frantz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Danny Frantz

1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Danny Frantz



Oct. 16, 1946 - June 21, 2019



DOWAGIAC, MI - Danny Lee Frantz, 72, of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 after an eleven-month courageous battle against cancer. He died in his home with his wife, Le Ett, by his side.



Danny was born on October 16, 1946 in Niles to the late Wayne and Georgianna (Pride) Frantz. He was the oldest of four. In 1965 Danny graduated from Brandywine High School.



In 1966 Danny was drafted into the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country. After being Honorably Discharged in 1968, Danny was hired by Bendix Corporation, South Bend and retired from there following thirty-two years, at the age of 52. Over the next twenty years he lived life to the fullest and did all the things he enjoyed.



In 1976 he met Le Ett Williams and they quickly fell in love. After sharing a home for seven years they married on July 16, 1984. Together they lived a blessed life taking care of each other, raising his children and making a life for their family.



For several years Danny processed deer out of his pole barn and had many loyal customers. He loved auctions, garage sales, and Goodwill - always looking for a bargain. In 1988 he and Le Ett purchased property on Paradise Lake in Vandalia. He loved his lake home and both he and Le Ett enjoyed many special times there, alone and with family.



Danny was an avid fisherman. His favorite was ice fishing and he made an effort to always be the first one on the ice at Stone Lake in Cassopolis, and the last off. His fishing benefited many in the local communities. Over the years, he and his fish fries raised money for very worthy causes. Danny was a generous and giving man and took great pleasure in helping others.



Danny is survived by his loving wife, Le Ett; his daughter, Lisa Ann (Jennifer) Frantz of DeKalb, Illinois; and his sons, Dannel Frantz of Dowagiac and Russell Frantz of Niles. He is also survived by his “second daughter,” Candy (David) Kieta.



Danny also adored and treasured his grandchildren. They delighted in him every day. They are heartbroken over the loss of their beloved Papa. Left to cherish his memory are Hayley, Nick, Katie, and Kristina of Niles, Corbin, Aleaya, and Jenna of DeKalb, Illinois, and Aiden of Owosso, Michigan.



Also surviving Danny is his brother, Steve (Doris) Frantz of Vandalia; his sister, Sheryl (Don) Kendall of Niles; Danny's in-laws, Kathy Williams of Niles, Gary Williams of Dowagiac, and Mona Noel of Niles; his beloved niece, Amber (K.C.) Dobberstein of Osceola, Indiana; beloved nephews, Cody Williams of Dowagiac and Chancellor Ferell of Niles; Le Ett's aunt, Barbara Williams of Niles; his first wife, Patty (Gary) Schrader, who were with him and Le Ett throughout his battle with cancer.



Danny was preceded in death by his dad, Wayne Frantz in 1987; his mother, Georgianna Frantz-Hoover in 2006; sister, Pamela Stryker in 2017; treasured niece, Ashley Williams in 2014; and father-in-law, Gerald Williams in 2000.



Funeral Services will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Niles with a time of visitation beginning on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. A private interment will be held Monday at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.



Donations may be made in Danny's memory to The Brian Parker Foundation, 2469 Lone Elm Street, Niles, Michigan 49120 or to Helping Hands of Cass County, 130 S. Broadway St., Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.



Remembrances of Danny may be shared with his family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries